Camtek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.6 million.

Camtek shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

