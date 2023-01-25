Central Pacific Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.9 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $263.5 million.

