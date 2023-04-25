Universal Health Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $163.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.42 billion.

