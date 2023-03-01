California Water Service Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    March 1, 2023 GMT

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.

    On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

    The water utility posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $96 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $846.4 million.

