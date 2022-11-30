Okta: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $208.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $481 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $488 million to $490 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Okta expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKTA