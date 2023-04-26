Ryder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $139 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.81 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.80 to $3.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.24.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $12.05 per share.

