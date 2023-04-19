Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

