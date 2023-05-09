Independent Contract Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Tuesday reported net income of $12,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $63.8 million in the period.

