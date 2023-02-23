Inogen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.47. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $88.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $83.8 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $377.2 million.

