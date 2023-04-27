AP NEWS
    Independent Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 27, 2023 GMT

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million.

    The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

    The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

