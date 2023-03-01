The RealReal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $159.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $196.4 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $603.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

