Fresenius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $141.9 million.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $709.6 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.44 billion.

