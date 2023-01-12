Shaw: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Thursday reported profit of $124.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

