ResMed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $224.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.4 million.

