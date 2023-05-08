May 8, 2023 GMT
Weis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Monday reported net income of $25.8 million in its first quarter.
The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.
The food retailer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.
