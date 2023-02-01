Murphy USA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) _ Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $117.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $5.21.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $672.9 million, or $28.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.45 billion.

