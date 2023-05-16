Immatics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.

