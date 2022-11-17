American Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $125.5 million to $127.5 million.

American Software shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.35, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

