Campbell: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $232 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3 per share.

