    TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 28, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53 million in its fourth quarter.

    The New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

    The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

    The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $80,000 in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40,000.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $198.3 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 million.

