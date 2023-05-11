Sonida Senior Living: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its first quarter.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.76 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $1.25 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDA