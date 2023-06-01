Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $123.8 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 2 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.

