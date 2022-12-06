Zuora: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zuora expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $99.5 million to $101.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zuora expects full-year results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $392.5 million to $394.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO