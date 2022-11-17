BJ’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $129.9 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 to $3.80 per share.

BJ’s shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

