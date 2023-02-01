Modine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $24.5 million.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $560 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD