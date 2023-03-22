KB Home: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $125.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

