Audacy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $259.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 11 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.03.

