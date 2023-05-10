Flex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $142 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $7.48 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $793 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $30.5 billion to $31.5 billion.

