Genpact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $106.1 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $2.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.64 billion to $4.71 billion.

