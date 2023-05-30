Sportsman’s Warehouse: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $267.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sportsman’s Warehouse expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWH