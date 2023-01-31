Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $204 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.34 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Electronic Arts said it expects revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.97 to $3.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.17 billion.

