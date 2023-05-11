Priority Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $506,000 in its first quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $185 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $755 million.

