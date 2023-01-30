Merchants Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57.2 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $204.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $118.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.7 million, or $4.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $444.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBIN