Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $511 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

