Costco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) _ Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $54.44 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.67 billion.

