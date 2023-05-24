E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $187.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.5 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $578.8 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $705 million to $720 million.

