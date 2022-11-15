Flex LNG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $46.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period.

