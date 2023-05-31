Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $725,000.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Victoria’s Secret expects full-year revenue of $6.34 billion.

