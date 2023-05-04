AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Gerdau: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Wednesday reported net income of $617.1 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

    The steel producer posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.