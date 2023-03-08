Best: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $55.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 60 cents per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $287.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $212.2 million, or $2.70 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

Best expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.38 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEST