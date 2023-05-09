Adams Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $650.2 million in the period.

Adams Resources shares have decreased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.50, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

