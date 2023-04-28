Civeo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $167.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVEO