Genasys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $13.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 1 cent per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $16 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.2 million, or 44 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $54 million.

