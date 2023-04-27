Matthews International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of $479.6 million in the period.

