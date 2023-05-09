ICF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $483.3 million in the period.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

