Banco Santander: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.76 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $14.94 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.94 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

