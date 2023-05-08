FibroGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $76.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.9 million.

