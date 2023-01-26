MarineMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $19.7 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $507.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510.6 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO