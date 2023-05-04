Galiano Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

