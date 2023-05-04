Marcus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period.

